Game of the Week: Cairo @ Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of south Georgia high school football teams are warming up for their first game of the 2019 season.
Not only is it game one of the 2019 season, it’s also rivalry week for Thomasville and Cairo.
In their 74 match-ups Cairo holds the record 41-27.
However, the Bulldogs won in their last two meetings, which is why they’re our Game of the Week.
The Bulldogs hoping to continue this streak with another win Friday night, at home.
Of course neither team wants to start the season with a goose egg in the win column.
So, there’s immense pressure riding on this season opener.
