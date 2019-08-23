G-SAR training brings together regional fire departments

BROOKS CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Search and Rescue Team (G-SAR) out of Valdosta is sharing their resources and training with other personnel across the region.
The G-SAR Team came together to help train fire departments from all across the region.
The team started with a scenario that you don’t see every day.
”There are different scenarios of confined space rescue, high angle rescue, different types of technical rescue," said Jeff Thibodeau, G-SAR Task Force leader.
Thibodeau shared that the team was tasked with saving a civilian, or in this case, a dummy, stuck in the rafters.
“It’s very, very valuable as far as training and skills because it’s as real-world as you can get without having a natural disaster going on at the same time," said Thibodeau.
A task that wasn’t easy but that Brooks County Fire Chief, Jordan Smith, said was worth it.
“Every one of my guys and girls will leave here knowing that they’ve taken something from this exercise," said Smith.
It’s all a part of keeping the rescue personnel ready for any and everything.
“It definitely prepared our department. Opened our eyes to some of the things that we may not have. Things that could help us and in return make a better rescue," said Smith.
Preparedness training that Thibodeau said the team can’t get enough of.
“Being able to change it up and put them in different situations makes them think outside the box. It also makes them go back to their training," said Thibodeau.
Smith said he’s glad they were all able to come together to share knowledge and resources between one another.
“Everybody that’s around us always has our back," said Smith.
Smith told WALB that this is just one of many trainings that they’re hoping to host in the future.
