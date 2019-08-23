First responders grill off competition set for Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happening Saturday, first responders will compete in a grill off contest.
Several departments and first responders from the Albany area are set to attend the event.
Pastor Yaz Johnson, who is organizing the event, said this will give the community an opportunity for everyone get to know law enforcement, and for first responders to get to know the community.
Johnson also said this event will benefit the community after recent shootings and gang violence.
“Getting their mind off of what’s going on here in Albany. Here with all the crime, and all the killing, it’ll get their mind off of it. Also, it’ll benefit building a relationship with the first responders because even when crime is committed, the community play a vital role in helping solve the crime,” Johnson said.
The event will start at 10 a.m. in the back parking lot of Albany Civic Center.
