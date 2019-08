Today will be the hottest day of the week with the lowest rain chances. Highs in the mid 90s and heat index numbers take a run at 105. Afternoon rain chances peak at 30% along the Florida State Line. A cold front sags south across the state this weekend. That brings good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Saturday PM. Numerous showers and thunderstorms last into early next week. Highs cool into the upper 80s. Rain chances ease mid week.