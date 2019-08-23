Coffee Co. man gets life without parole for 2018 murder

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Freddie Lampkin, Jr. was found guilty Thursday by a Coffee County jury for the murder of Chris Tyson on May 7, 2018.
The evidence showed that Tyson, who had just completed his training to become a Georgia state trooper, was at the home of Margie Carson, his wife’s aunt, to repair her dryer.
[ Case background: Man charged with murder after shooting that led to Coffee High lockdown ]
Lampkin, who had a relationship with Carson, arrived at the residence and accused the two being involved in some affair, prosecutors said.
Tyson, who was carrying a tool bag, left the residence and was followed by Lampkin, who continued to have words with him.
At this point, Lampkin admitted to pulling out a handgun and shooting Tyson, who fell face first on the ground. Lampkin then, by his own admission, walked around a vehicle, returned to Tyson’s body, where he proceeded to shoot him in the back until he “ran out of bullets,” prosecutors said.
Multiple eyewitnesses to the shooting also verified Lampkin’s own sequence of events. The medical examiner who performed the autopsy testified that out of the 11 times Tyson was shot, nine of them were in the back.
In his interview with law enforcement, Lampkin made multiple incriminating statements to the effect of “I know what kind of murder that is” and “when you open your mouth and start playing tough guy, this is what happens,” according to prosecutors.
Lampkin pled guilty to a separate count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a felony — a separate charge for using a firearm during the murder after he had previously been convicted in 2002 in Telfair County of four counts of aggravated assault for shooting four people.
After a lengthy and emotional sentencing hearing, during which Lampkin shouted into the courtroom that he was “a weapon,” before being restrained by deputies, Judge Andy Spivey sentenced Lampkin to life without the possibility of parole, followed by a consecutive 15 years of prison for the firearm charge, which is the maximum allowed under the law.
District Attorney George Barnhill thanked the work of Agent Jason Nipper, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Sheriff Doyle Wooten and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and all other officers and witnesses involved in bringing this case to justice.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ian Sansot of the Waycross Judicial Circuit.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.