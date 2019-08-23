Buckingham Palace recognizes Cairo museum’s WWII memorial

The owners of Pope's Museum sent a letter to Queen Elizabeth II in May, informing her of its World War II memorial featuring her. On Thursday, the museum got a letter back from Buckingham Palace thanking them for the support. (Source: WCTV)
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Pope’s Museum said on Facebook it got a letter from Buckingham Palace recognizing its World War II memorial, since Queen Elizabeth is featured in it.

The museum said Laura Pope Forester, the original owner, wanted Americans to never forget Great Britain's "fidelity and partnership" during a time of world crisis. The museum first sent a letter to Buckingham Palace in May 2019, informing Queen Elizabeth II about the memorial honoring her mother in south Georgia.

The museum finally received a response from across the pond Thursday afternoon.

READ THE FULL TRANSCRIPT OF THE LETTER BELOW:

"Dear Mrs. Dean, The Queen has asked me to thank you for your letter and I am sorry that it has not been possible to reply to you before now.

Her Majesty was interested to know about the art work of Mrs. Laura Pope Forester, the previous owner of your home, and of the story behind some of the figures she chose to depict in her sculptures.

It was thoughtful of you to wish to make The Queen aware of how, after discovering that it was known as Pope's Museum during Mrs. Forester's lifetime you are intending to re-open the house to the public.

Thank you again for taking the time and trouble to write as you did, and for your kind message of support for Her Majesty, which was most appreciated.

May I take this opportunity to send my good wishes to you and your family at this time.

Your’s Sincerely, Miss Jennie Vine, MVO, Deputy Correspondence Coordinator"

