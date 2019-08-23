Brooks County Trojans have their sights set on game 15

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - For Brooks County they’ve made it a standard to find the playoffs and currently hold an 11 year streak.
But it’s been 25 years since that state title run.
So, 2018 region champs, are ready to defend their title this season.
“We’ve got standards to uphold, so we got to keep it going, hit hard and bring it home," said senior defensive tackle, Jakobee Mitchell.
With six region titles since 2005, the Brooks County Trojans are hungry for more.
“I want to get past that region title, this year," siad junior quarterback, Nitavion Bruss.
They want the final game of the season.
“We’re tired of just being region champs, we want to make it to game 15, win it and be state champs," said Mitchell.
Which hasn't been done since 1994, Head Coach Maurice Freeman's first year with the team.
“We’ve got to be able to finish the deal. We’ve got this thing this year," said Freeman. "We always wanna bring the hammer, we want to carry the bricks and that is do the thing that most teams don’t want to do, most teams cannot do and that is, finish strong.”
To finish strong, they said they’re building that strength now.
“Come out here, on this practice field, and compete with each other everyday and get each other better," said Bruss.
The team - young but experienced.
And Freeman told us he needs to see more improvement from his players if they want to get to the finals.
“Just got to continue, as coaches, to do a good job of getting them to grow up, lean them off that infameal, get them some hard food and we’ll be okay," said Freeman.
The Trojans open the season Friday against Mitchell County.
