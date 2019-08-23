APD wants to talk to this man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) issued a statement late Friday morning, in which they asked for the public’s help locating a man they want to talk to.
APD wants to interview 24-year-old Terrell Robinson, as they investigate the theft of a truck tailgate, which was removed from a truck about 10 days ago.
Police have been investigating a rash of similar thefts in the area.
Robinson is 6′ 0″ and weighs about 200 pounds.
Robinson is wanted for Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
You can call APD at 229-431-2100, or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS with information. You could earn a reward.
