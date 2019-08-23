Americus City Council OKs millage rate increase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus City Council voted Thursday to increase the millage rate.
The council voted to increase the 2019 millage rate from 10.92 to 13.21.
Mayor Barry Blount said the increase will cost taxpayers around $1 million.
Blount said the city had a salary compensation study completed last year. That study showed salaries for city employees were not competitive to other local governments.
“We feel like if you want a qualified workforce, you have to pay for it,” Blount said. “And most of our payroll is involved in public safety, fire, and police, which are two important areas in any local government and in any community.”
Blount said the city’s millage rate has not increased in the last several years.
