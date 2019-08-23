Albany town hall meeting to address illegal dump site concerns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - East Albany leaders said they have seen five illegal dump sites in the last month.
They plan to address these issues in a town hall meeting Saturday.
City leaders said there’s been an abundance of litter, junk vehicles, overgrown vegetation and vacant lots.
Staff with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB), the City Code Enforcement, and the city attorney will explain the steps to keep a healthy, attractive neighborhood.
They encourage everyone to come out, and be involved in solving the issue.
“It’s our community and we have to take care of it. We can’t think the government can do everything and fix everything for us. We need our citizens involved,” Judy Bowles, KADB executive director, said.
The meeting will be held at the East Albany Community Center, 1721 East Oglethorpe Blvd.
It’s set to start at 10 a.m.
