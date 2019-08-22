Woman sentenced in 2017 Post Searchlight death in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -Prosecutors said a fourth person has been sentenced in the murder of a longtime Post-Searchlight Newspaper employee killed in 2017.
Previously three men were charged with murder for Hubert Moore’s death.
Now, a woman will now spend four years in prison for lying under oath about the case.
Prosecutors said Lashanda Johnson testified she was with Thaddus Nundra the morning Moore was killed.
Moore was 67-years-old when he was fatally shot while on a newspaper route in October 2017.
During the trial, defense attorneys were able to prove Johnson lied based on jail records and phone calls.
They said Nundra told someone he was going to testify a white woman was with him.
“When he called Ms. Johnson as a witness and she was African American and testified she was with him, we had indirect contradiction that the phone calls he had placed to another female while he was incarcerated. So it certainly helped our case on rebuttal," said Joe Mulholland, District Attorney for the South Georgia District Attorney’s Office.
Nundra, Ronnie McFadden, and Louis Ousley were all charged with murder in February of this year.
Johnson has been sentenced to four years in prison and six years on probation for perjury.
Prosecutors said in September or October, all four people will have the opportunity to appeal their charges.
