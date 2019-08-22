Wetter weather kicks off the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Much drier and hotter this afternoon. Spotty light rain is pushing north. Otherwise temps are in the low-mid 90s with feels like temps around 100+. More of the same Friday with little rain to cool us off. Over the weekend a cold front sinks south kicking off a rather wet period with scattered showers and thunderstorms which extends through next week.
Not as hot as highs drop into the upper 80s while lows hold low-mid 70s.
In the tropics, a tropical wave over the Bahamas has been designated Invest 98L. There’s a 30% chance of tropical development which means it made become a named storm over the next 5 days. For now, forecast models track Invest 98L toward the Florida Peninsula. Stay tuned for updates.
