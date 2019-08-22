VSU hopes to attract students with renovations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) is looking to attract more students with two newly renovated buildings used for the largest Air Force ROTC programs in the state.
Students at VSU are back to business as usual, but with some special changes.
Crews just finished the $1.7 million renovations of Central Warehouse and Barrow Hall.
Used for the Aerospace studies program, officials said the buildings were in desperate need of repairs.
Assistant Professor of Aerospace Studies, Rich Thomas said the university’s central warehouse was only used as a storage space.
Between the two buildings, there is newly renovated classroom space, offices, a pilot simulator room, and a major-specific student union.
“It gives us a lot of extra space. It’ll help us with recruiting and retention. I think it’s really nice for the cadets to have the space to be able to plan their activities and meet training objectives throughout the school year," said Thomas.
Thomas said that now they are happy to excite potential students with such an impressive facility.
On top of the renovations, officials tell me that the ROTC program also got a new commander.
