Valdosta earns high ranking for job growth

VALDOSTSA, Ga. (WALB) - Looking for a job? The City of Valdosta might be the place to be.
In 2018, the city was ranked as one of the top three areas for job growth per person across the state.
A sentiment that Mayor John Gayle said could be related to the success of the city’s downtown area. He also attributed it to the growth of our current industries and population.
Factors that Gayle said could mean great things for the city.
“It adds to your tax base and brings in more taxes, more revenue. It just creates more money for you to do the things and keep up the things better and make things more attractive," said Gayle.
Gayle said he thinks that the ongoing citywide infrastructure improvements can only add to the current growth.
Alongside the job growth, he said Interstate 75 and the city’s friendly nature will continue to bring in people.
