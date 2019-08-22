Valdosta considers extending Sunday alcohol sales

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Council is one of many municipalities considering giving residents the option to change alcohol serving hours in November.
Senate Bill 17, or the Brunch Bill, was passed last year, allowing Sunday sales to start at 11:00 a.m., rather than 12:30 p.m.
“My friends and I—we do Brunch often," said Valdosta State University student, Charmaine Smith.
Smith is just one of many students who confirms that going out for brunch is on-trend.
“It’s definitely a great thing to go out and socialize with your friends, have a good time, enjoy good food, good company...," said Valdosta State University student, Kory Blackshear.
A part of the trend is having mimosas, with your brunch meal.
“Because college students love to drink. I know I do," said Smith laughingly.
Smith said drinking at 11 a.m. for her is unlikely, but she’s not against the idea for others.
Blackshear said it could be good for the local economy.
“Just gives the city a different avenue to explore. It could have the potential to generate a lot of business,” said Blackshear.
A sentiment that the mayor said he’s heard but isn’t quite convincing enough to him.
“It won’t bring in 10 cents." joked Mayor John Gayle.
Gayle playfully said that he’ll be in church on Sundays at 11 a.m.
More seriously, he does think the bill veers too far from tradition.
“Now we’re giving more people time to consume alcohol and that might not be good for some people,” said Gayle.
Nonetheless, he said it’ll be left up to the council’s vote.
Gayle maintained that he expects the resolution will pass.
That vote is set to take place Thursday night at Valdosta City Hall.
