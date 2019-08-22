Terrell Co. man arrested for arson

TERRELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Terrell County man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a fire that happened on Aug. 10.
Jamal Tift, 25, was charged with one count of first-degree arson, according to a press release.
Tift is in the Terrell County Jail and currently awaiting a bond hearing.
First-degree arson is a felony punishable by a fine up to $50,000 or by a prison term between one and 25 years, or both.
Anyone with knowledge about a potential arson is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 282-5804. Rewards up to $10,000 are offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.
