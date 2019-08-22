Terrell Co. man arrested for arson

A man was arrested for arson in Terrell County.
TERRELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Terrell County man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a fire that happened on Aug. 10.

Jamal Tift, 25, was charged with one count of first-degree arson, according to a press release.

Tift is in the Terrell County Jail and currently awaiting a bond hearing.


"The residence, located at 2267 Chain Gang Road in Dawson, Georgia, was 13-years-old and approximately 1,300 square feet. The home suffered severe damage during the fire. Jamal Tift was the only occupant home at the time. He later confessed to setting the fire."

John F. King, Safety Fire Commissioner


First-degree arson is a felony punishable by a fine up to $50,000 or by a prison term between one and 25 years, or both.

Anyone with knowledge about a potential arson is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 282-5804. Rewards up to $10,000 are offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

