Pet of the Week Aug. 19-23

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Gus.
He’s a Redbone Coonhound.
Gus is almost 2-years-old.
Gus was picked up as a lost dog on Gus Martin Road on July 24. They brought him to Leesburg Animal Hospital hoping that we would know who he may belong to, but his owners have not been found and no one has called about him.
Gus is great with other dogs and cats.
Gus, like all scent hounds, tend to be very high energy dogs. He will need to be in a home where he is allowed a lot of time to run and play. They are tracking type dogs, so if he isn’t in a fenced in area, he will need to be on a leash so that his nose doesn’t get him in trouble.
Gus is available for adoption at Leesburg Animal Hospital.
