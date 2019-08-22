1 injured in shooting at East Albany Burger King

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a shooting at the Burger King in East Albany around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said it appears the victim and the suspect got into an argument in the parking lot of the Burger King at Loftus Drive and East Oglethorpe Boulevard Wednesday evening. At some point, the suspect shot the victim.
The victim then got into his vehicle and drove to the Flash Foods at Holley Drive and Highway 19, APD reported.
EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital, police said.
APD said the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet and no other injuries were reported.
The Albany Police Department Crime Scene Unit and investigators responded to the scene.
Police said no suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
