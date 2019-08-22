1 injured in shooting at East Albany Burger King

Albany Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the East Albany Burger King at Loftus Drive and East Oglethorpe Boulevard. There are not a lot of details at this time. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Responding officers say it appears the victim and suspect(s)exchanged words in the parking lot. At some point, the suspect shot fired at victim. The victim got in his car and drove to the Flash Foods at Holley Drive and Highway 19. EMS responded to the location and transported the male victim to the hospital. He was grazed in the head by a bullet. No other injuries were reported. Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene. No suspect information is available at this time. If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.