1 injured in shooting at East Albany Burger King

Police on scene after a shooting at an East Albany Burger King. (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Krista Monk | August 21, 2019 at 10:01 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 10:01 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a shooting at the Burger King in East Albany around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said it appears the victim and the suspect got into an argument in the parking lot of the Burger King at Loftus Drive and East Oglethorpe Boulevard Wednesday evening. At some point, the suspect shot the victim.

The victim then got into his vehicle and drove to the Flash Foods at Holley Drive and Highway 19, APD reported.

Albany Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the East Albany Burger King at Loftus Drive and East Oglethorpe Boulevard. There are not a lot of details at this time. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Responding officers say it appears the victim and suspect(s)exchanged words in the parking lot. At some point, the suspect shot fired at victim. The victim got in his car and drove to the Flash Foods at Holley Drive and Highway 19. EMS responded to the location and transported the male victim to the hospital. He was grazed in the head by a bullet. No other injuries were reported. Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene. No suspect information is available at this time. If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital, police said.

APD said the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet and no other injuries were reported.

The Albany Police Department Crime Scene Unit and investigators responded to the scene.

Police said no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

