Heating up with fewer showers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A pretty typical summertime day as highs reach low 90s with feels like temperatures near 100. Scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed north with an active Gulf coast sea breeze. The activity has slowly moved or been nearly stationary dumping heavy rain in short-order. Not as wet but getting hotter and more humid the rest of the week
Into the weekend, a front sinks south becoming the focus for increased rain chances Saturday into next week. Temperatures drop just a bit highs from the low 90s to upper 80s while lows hold low-mid 90s.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Chantal formed several hundred miles east-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. No concerns for the lower 48.
Also, there’s an area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas that the National Hurricane Center gives a 20% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.
