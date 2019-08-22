Get to know your favorite high school football team, schedules

Get to know your favorite high school football team, schedules
This is the WALB Locker Room graphic.
By WALB News Team | August 22, 2019 at 5:18 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 5:18 PM

(WALB) - Football season is about to begin.

Below is a list of teams the WALB Sports Team covers.

Each team has their roster and a schedule of games.

GHSA

1-AAAAAAA

1-AAAAAA

1-AAAAA

2-AAAAA

1-AAAA

1-AAA

1-AA

1-A

2-A

GISA

Region 3-AAA

Region 3-AA

GICAA

Want more sports? Follow WALB’s John Barron and Paige Dauer on social media. Tune in to WALB News 10 at 6, 7 and 11 p.m. for Friday Night Football and at 11:30 p.m. for the Locker Room Report extra show on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.