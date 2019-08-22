Get to know your favorite high school football team, schedules

(WALB) - Football season is about to begin.
Below is a list of teams the WALB Sports Team covers.
Each team has their roster and a schedule of games.
1-AAAAAAA
1-AAAAAA
1-AAAAA
2-AAAAA
1-AAAA
1-AAA
1-AA
1-A
- Baconton Charter: Roster | Schedule
- Calhoun County Cougars: Roster | Schedule
- Miller County Pirates: Roster | Schedule
- Mitchell County Eagles: Roster | Schedule
- Pelham Hornets: Roster | Schedule
- Randolph-Clay Red Devils: Roster | Schedule
- Seminole County Indians: Roster | Schedule
- Terrell County Greenwave: Roster | Schedule
2-A
Region 3-AAA
Region 3-AA
Want more sports? Follow WALB’s John Barron and Paige Dauer on social media. Tune in to WALB News 10 at 6, 7 and 11 p.m. for Friday Night Football and at 11:30 p.m. for the Locker Room Report extra show on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.