Slight PM chances of showers and thunderstorms allows highs to reach the lower 90s and heat indices near 100. A cold front sags south Saturday and ramps our rain chances up by the evening. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday and Monday. Tha cools highs to the upper 80s. Rain chances slowly ease next week getting temperatures back to 90. Morning lows remain in the lower to middle 70s.