Coffee Trojans looking to dominate in the 2019 season

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - It's finally game week for the Coffee Trojans.
“We have a lot of enthusiasm, working harder, everybody’s excited and ready to play," said junior Quarterback, Adrian Wilkerson.
After a grueling summer, Head Coach Robby Pruitt tells me they're ready to put their work to the test.
“I think our guys are tired of hitting on each other, it’s been a long summer," said Pruitt.
The Trojans are returning several starters on offense and defense and they're looking to capitalize on last seasons success this year.
“There’s a little bit more experience, there’s a little bit more leadership, guys that have been around the program and know what we expected and what we wanted and our defense showed that," said Pruitt.
The strength in the Trojans is in their defense. And they're counting on that to stay alive come conference play.
“It’s hard to win big games without being good on defense," said Pruitt.
And those big games come late in the season, something they set their sights on early in the season.
“Just getting better every week, you can’t stay the same, keep on working harder on the practice every week," said senior middle linebacker, Jase Rish.
The Trojans lack in size, but Pruitt said they more than make up for it with mobility.
“We don’t have a lot of big kids at all, but we’ve got some guys that move pretty well and are strong and play with a lot of effort,” said Pruitt.
With talent and experience on their side this year, they’re determined to end a four year drought.
“We’re gonna bring one home this year, we’re gonna win the region," said Wilkerson.
