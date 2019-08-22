Celebration of life to be held for brother, sister killed in March

LYONS, Ga. (WALB) - The loved ones of a brother and sister that were killed will be celebrating their birthdays Saturday after they were both found dead, one in Atkinson County, the other in Berrien County in March.
They will be hosting the event for Mercedes And Wayne Hackle at the Partin Park in Lyons.
Mercedes and Wayne went missing, along with Bobbielynn Moore, after Moore’s car was found burnt on the side of the road near the Withlacoochee River in Berrien County on March 13. Moore’s family said she hadn’t been seen since the March 11.
Two days after Moore’s car was found, officials released that three bodies had been found in Berrien and Atkinson counties and they were identified as Moore, Wayne and Mercedes.
All three were found within miles of where Moore’s burnt vehicle was discovered. Mercedes was found in Berrien County while Wayne and Moore were found in Atkinson County.
Jonathan Vann, 20, of Nashville, and Kayante Greene, 25, were charged with three counts of malice murder, one for each victim.
Five months after their deaths, the families are still searching for answers while trying to honor the memories of their loved ones.
To honor Wayne and Mercedes, loved ones are hosting a celebration Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 168 Miot Street in Lyons.
In the Facebook Event set up for the celebration, it states that the public is welcomed and encouraged to bring any memories or photos you have of the two.
Attendees are also asked to bring a dish to the event. The post also says that paper plates, cups, and silverware as well as coolers, ice and cold drinks and water are also needed.
Anyone who wishes to attend and plans on bringing anything is asked to post what they will be bringing on the Facebook Event.
There will be cake and possibly a balloon release.
Anyone who has questions or concerns can message Tonya Hamilton or Sue Tootle on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.