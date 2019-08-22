2 arrested for $82K worth of drugs in Lowndes Co.

Bao Ngoc Hoang, left, and Bang Phi Hoang, right. (Source: Lowndes County Jail)
By Kim McCullough | August 22, 2019 at 3:17 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 3:17 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested on Tuesday after Lowndes County deputies conducted a traffic stop and found a large quantity of marijuana in the car.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near mile marker 4 on I-75.

Deputies stopped the car because of several traffic violations, according to police.

During the stop, the driver, Bao Ngoc Hoang, and the passenger, Bang Phi Hoang, had conflicting stories and appeared to be nervous, police said.

The driver told police there were 16 pounds of marijuana in the car. After a search, it was revealed that there was approximately 18 pounds of marijuana and two THC oil vape pens, according to police.

Marijuana seized in traffic stop in Lowndes County.
Marijuana seized in traffic stop in Lowndes County. (Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

Both men were arrested for felony trafficking marijuana and felony possession of schedule 1 for the THC pens.

They were taken to Lowndes County Jail and the marijuana was seized as evidence at a street value of approximately $82,000.

