2 arrested for $82K worth of drugs in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested on Tuesday after Lowndes County deputies conducted a traffic stop and found a large quantity of marijuana in the car.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near mile marker 4 on I-75.
Deputies stopped the car because of several traffic violations, according to police.
During the stop, the driver, Bao Ngoc Hoang, and the passenger, Bang Phi Hoang, had conflicting stories and appeared to be nervous, police said.
The driver told police there were 16 pounds of marijuana in the car. After a search, it was revealed that there was approximately 18 pounds of marijuana and two THC oil vape pens, according to police.
Both men were arrested for felony trafficking marijuana and felony possession of schedule 1 for the THC pens.
They were taken to Lowndes County Jail and the marijuana was seized as evidence at a street value of approximately $82,000.
