Americus leaders continue to prep for 2020 census

AMERICUS , Ga. (WALB) -Leaders in Americus are working towards having an accurate 2020 census and they need your help to do it.
The upcoming census count was one of the topics city leaders talked about at Tuesday night’s town hall meeting.
City Councilman Daryl Dowdell wants Americus residents to accurately report their household numbers.
He says an accurate count can help boost funding for the city.
“A lot of things are based on the census. Whether you get the road paved, the money for the road paving, you’re getting money for local kid activities or programs that may be available for them, but we won’t know unless we have an accurate count of the people that’s in the City of Americus,” said Dowdell.
He adds they are still finalizing their 2020 census team.
Dowdell says they are still wanting to add personnel to that team.
According to the US Census Bureau, 67 percent of Sumter County residents participated in the 2010 census.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.