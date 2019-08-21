100 year old Tifton building to be redeveloped

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Building is a historical site in downtown Tifton that was built in 1919.
Jenna Turner, a Tifton native, is making it her mission to bring job opportunities, as well as entertainment to the city by investing in the historical site.
“We are very rooted in the community and we would like to do something to give back and for other people to benefit as well,” said Turner.
Turner said she wanted to be able to offer the community something a little different.
“So, I did a little more research and thought about what is downtown Tifton missing. That is where we came up with the idea of renting out office spaces and having event spaces that is a little different than other things in the area,” Jenna explained.
The word of the new business traveled fast and Tifton residents are excited.
“Very excited to see our downtown growing, hopefully she can figure out some good parking down here, I think that is an issue,” said resident Charlotte Nichols.
“Anything bringing the community together and just being busy shows that the economy is doing well that, that is always exciting,” said another resident, Sandi Smith.
Nichols said there is history behind the Golden Building.
“JJ Golding was a retailer merchant and he built this building. The building has lots of interesting things in it. The original safe is still in there. The bricks were handmade in England. He was a long-time Tifton resident. He was in business and government and he and his family were active in the Baptist church,” explained Nichols.
Turner was inspired by the community’s excitement and feedback on the project.
“We have gotten a lot of great feedback so I think the combination of the cafe, the retail space, the office spaces and the event space. This is going to be a really neat opportunity to expose this building to the community,” said Turner.
Turner said she is making it her mission to make sure the project is complete by next summer.
