'Vest for Von’: Americus Police K-9 gets protective vest

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department received a donation to better protect it’s most loyal officer in the face of danger.
Von, the department’s K-9, got a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K-9s, a non-profit organization.
The vest is embroidered with “In memory of Badge 3310.”
Since starting in 2009, Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. provided over 3,400 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.