Valdosta State University partners with city schools

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) and Valdosta City Schools (VCS) are partnering to address the barriers affecting the children in the community.
Community leaders gathered for the Creating a Community of Support event, during which, they participated in a workshop.
They focused on ways the two entities can work together to produce mentally, physically and emotionally healthy children.
Scarlett Brown, with the school system, said Tuesday’s conversation was just the beginning of the process.
“We’ll be going to our students and starting to find out what are the needs that our students have. What are the barriers that our students have to graduating and being successful in school? Identifying those barriers and those needs," said Brown.
Brown said right now they are in the beginning stages of the partnership. She said that based on the response from Tuesday, they may look at having future meetings and discussions about moving forward.
