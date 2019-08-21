Valdosta responds to sewage spill on golf course

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta Utilities Department responded to a call concerning a minor sanitary sewage spill on a golf course in the 3300 block of Plantation Drive.
The cause of the spill was determined to be a break in the sewer main, which resulted in about 1,350 gallons of sewage flowing into a local stream.
The break has been repaired, the site and its discharge point has also been cleaned and disinfected.
Even though the potential contamination to the creek is minimal, the public is advised to avoid contact with bodies of water adjacent to the golf course for the next few days.
All appropriate public health agencies have been notified and warning signs have been posted at the spill location.
The city of Valdosta said that improving its collection system has, and will continue to be a main priority.
For more information, contact Environmental Manager Scott Fowler at (229) 259-3592.
