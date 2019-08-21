Valdosta hosts Food Truck Thursday on Tuesday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Despite possible rain chances, Valdosta moved forward on Tuesday with its already rescheduled food truck event.
The city was forced to reschedule this month’s Food Truck Thursday due to inclement weather.
“Other than eating dinner outside in downtown and having a food truck meal, which is really great, all of the food that we had in downtown for the food truck Thursday event has just been so amazing," said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.
Organizers had live music, an array of food truck options and lots of fellowship.
The event was held right in front of City Hall, near the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.