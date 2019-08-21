UPDATE: Suspect, victim identified in fatal downtown Albany shooting, charges filed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect accused of killing a man in downtown Albany Wednesday has been identified.
Jazzy Huff, 27, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Zenas Lee Davis, 38.
Huff, the owner of Jazzy Movers, and Davis, an employee, got into a disagreement over Davis’ pay, according to police.
Huff removed Davis from a job site and brought him back to Jazzy Movers, which is located at 100 block of Pine Avenue on the 2nd floor of the Candy Room, police reported.
Shortly afterwards, the two got into a disagreement then the shooting occurred.
Davis was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Police said it was an isolated incident.
“We know that citizens are concerned so the Albany Police Department would like to dismiss any rumors that may begin to circulate,” APD posted to Facebook. “No City of Albany employees were involved in this incident. This was not a random shooting. The two men knew each other, and this was a workplace violence incident.”
