Scattered storms the rest of the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another active afternoon with sea breeze generated showers and thunderstorms across SWGA. Clouds and cooling rain kept highs in the 80s and humidity bearable. As rain chances ease, it’ll get a tad warmer as highs reach low 90s the rest of the week.
For the weekend, a cold front sinks into the region bringing wetter weather again. Scattered showers and storms Saturday become likely Sunday. Temperatures cool again as highs drop into the upper 80s.
