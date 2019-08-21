Plenty of animals still available for adoption in Terrell Co.

TERRELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - This year's Clear the Shelters event may be over, but there are still plenty of animals available for adoption.
The Humane Society of Terrell said they adopted out one cat and one dog during this weekend’s event.
Lucie Beeley with the humane society reminds South Georgians there are still a lot of cats and dogs up for adoption.
Beeley said behavior isn’t the only reason why animals are given up.
“Sometimes [there’s a stigma around] homeless pets, that they’ve done something wrong to cause their situation and in many cases that just isn’t the case," Beeley said. “So before you make the assumption that a pet is unadoptable, please visit your local rescues or shelter groups and save a life.”
[ Interested in finding a new pet? Click here. ]
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.