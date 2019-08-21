No seat belt leads to Valdosta drug arrest

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, just before 11 p.m., officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) made a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Magnolia Street, because the people in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts.
Officers smelled marijuana coming from the car, searched the vehicle and found a quantity of marijuana near a passenger, later identified as Charles Perry, 30.
On Perry’s person, officers found cocaine and ecstasy pills, which were packaged as if they were intended to sell.
Perry was taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute.
Perry was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug related objects.
“A traffic stop for a violation as simple as a seat-belt prevented these drugs from reaching the streets. We are very proud of these officers for being observant and following through on their instincts," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
