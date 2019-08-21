New program aims to make Albany children, parents healthier

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany cut the ribbon on their new “Be Fit” fitness room Wednesday, in hopes of making kids and their families healthier.
Peach State Health Plan donated $15,000 dollars to renovate the room.
It includes a rubberized floor, new LED lighting, a smart TV and exercise equipment.
The ceremony also helped kick off the club's new "Be Fit" 90-day fitness program.
The goal in that program is to help boost members and their families' well-being.
Members and their parents will be monitored and taught healthy eating habits, along with fitness habits for 90 days.
“Healthy families create healthy bonds that are definitely healthy for the community,” Marvin Laster, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany CEO, said. “We want to make sure adults have the opportunity to spend meaningful time with their kids, but also spend meaningful time in a way that they can both benefit.”
The first round of the 90-day program starts next week with 10 to 15 club members and their parents.
Laster said they hope to include more members as the program grows.
