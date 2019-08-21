Multi-million dollar Radium Springs project set to end next month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews have made headway since beginning work on the $2 million Radium Springs project in January.
Now they expect to have roads, sidewalks and curbs repaired by the end of September.
It’s been two years in the making, but all of the construction equipment and the crews have been out working on the Radium Springs Improvement Project. The work they’re doing right now on Skywater Boulevard is almost complete.
The Radium Springs area was destroyed during the January 2017 storms.
A $2 million project to repair the roads, sidewalks and the park in the area was started this past January.
Crews had to delay work because of weather and due to some utility conflicts.
Now, works to repave the road and fix the curbs and sidewalks is underway again.
“We’re moving forward with that. The sidewalk will be installed on Skywater from the overlook park down to near where the trail head will be and we’re pretty positive about where we stand with the conclusion and upgrades of that subdivision,” said Public Works Director Larry Cook
Cook said the work to repair the roads should be finished in mid to late September.
The project is funded with SPLOST funds as well as federal and state grants.
