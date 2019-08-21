Moultrie Chamber of Commerce holds 2nd annual career fair

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Over 25 businesses came together to show which jobs are available in Colquitt County.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce held their second annual career fair Wednesday morning.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center, City of Moultrie, Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, were just a few of the businesses registered to in the career fair.
One participant said these career fairs help people see that there significant job opportunities in their city.
“We’ve got good companies over here looking for candidates, so it’s a good opportunity it’s not a waste of time, it’s very positive,” said Canfor HR Coordinator, Yarit Castillo.
The career fair is an annual event expected to happen around this same time next year.
