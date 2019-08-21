The Miller County Pirates looking for consistency in the 2019 season

PHILLIPSBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Consistency is key for the Miller County Pirates.
And second year head coach, David Bell, told us they’ve got the players to do it.
“We are losing experience, but we have a lot more kids that can play than we did last year, you know, a lot more depth," said Bell.
Quarterback, Brian Williams told us losing those key players won’t slow them down.
“We’re the underdogs this year because we lost our running back, but we’re just going to prove a lot of people wrong that’s all," said Williams.
To avoid anymore blow out losses, the Pirates need to strengthen their defense.
Outside linebacker Roland Dodfrey, said that’s been a main focus of theirs.
“Running game, we’re gonna stop it. Anything up the middle we got them," said Dodfrey.
Bell said the amount of missed assignments cost them several wins last season.
So, he's restructuring the team for this season.
“Having good team chemistry can be better than having the best talent. So, you know that’s kind of what we’re hoping for," said Bell.
The Pirates are laser focused and are determined to bring a region title back to Miller County for the first time since 2008.
“Fundamentals really. Get down on the count, know the plays, get hard, get after it," said Dodfrey.
With this grit, the Pirates believe they can make it to the finals in Atlanta.
“I think we’re going to be a special team," said Williams.
The Pirates open their season against Early County August 30.
