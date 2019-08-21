Land Bank gives another tax-delinquent property for county to use

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the land bank was able to get four acres of land from owners who didn’t want it anymore.
The land sits right behind Putney Park and has a tax value of $136,000 that can now benefit the county.
Dougherty County now not only owns Putney Park, but they’ll now also own four additional acres of previously tax-delinquent land.
Putney Park on Antioch Road sits on 16 acres of land.
The county acquired that land back in May.
Now they just acquired an additional four acres of land right by the park.
The Land Bank was able to get the property from owners who didn't want it anymore.
The Executive Director, Paul Forgey, said they will now give it to the county.
The four acres alone has a tax value of $136,000 that wasn’t being paid to the county.
“This property, we acquired, and are giving to the county for public use. So it went from a privately held tax delinquent property with a tax value of $136,000, now it’s a county asset,” said Forgey.
There are talks of building a shelter, or safe space, on the four acres because it already has plumbing capabilities.
The county will update park equipment, create a walking trail, repair the pond for fishing and update the parking lot on the rest of the land.
It will be up to the County Commissioners to ultimately decide what the space should be used for.
More from the County’s Recreation Committee:
If you’ve been looking for more things to do in Albany, a water park is now in the talks.
Dougherty County Commissioner, Clinton Johnson, said the county’s recreation committee has been talking about the possibility of building a water park.
They're going to do a water study in the future to see if there would be an area suitable for the park.
Right now, Johnson said the Paul Eames Sports Complex may have enough space to build it.
“Because recreation is a good sign for our community about quality and how to get out and be active in South Georgia,” said Johnson.
Johnson said they’re also working to update baseball fields in the Downtown Albany area.
These projects don’t have any set timelines yet.
