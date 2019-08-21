Former Monroe basketball coach fights to get his job back

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The former Monroe High School basketball coach is fighting to get his job back after he filed a grievance against the Dougherty County School System.
Keith Hayes filed a grievance back in May, claiming the school system violated several policies. He said it cost him his job as the basketball coach.
WALB News 10 was told this all stems from the team having to forfeit its season for playing an ineligible player.
The school system said it followed the policies thoroughly.
“Win, lose or draw, I’m going to come and do what I do,” said Hayes at a basketball game last year. He said that one year before the basketball season at Monroe High School that would put his job at risk.
“If you have someone at Monroe who’s been there, that can empathize with the little black boys that come through the school, why wouldn’t anybody want to allow that person to do what they can do to help?” asked Hayes’ lawyer Maurice King.
Hayes filed a grievance with the school system claiming they violated policies in retaliation against him.
King said school officials are punishing Hayes out for outing a mistake the school system made.
“Our position is that the principal and other administrators in the DOCO School System wanted Mr. Hayes to take the fall for the ineligible player,” King explained.
That ineligible player led to Monroe forfeiting its entire basketball season.
Dougherty County School System Attorney Tommy Coleman said this is how it all started.
“I think it has everything to do with that,” said Coleman.
King said that player was originally listed as eligible.
“Whiteout may have been used on the document and this would have been a document that we received from the DOCO school system,” said King.
King said the school system hired another coach while Hayes was still in the position.
“They basically violated the DOCO School Board policy when they selected the coach,” King explained.
Coleman disagreed.
“The board and the superintendent are free to assessing or terminate the position of coach. An employee has no recourse for that,” said Coleman.
Coleman said they followed their policies precisely and will move forward accordingly.
“A teacher does not have a right to a coaching position,” said Coleman.
Coleman said the board of education has 20 days to render a decision.
They are hoping to make the announcement before the next school board meeting.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.