East Albany residents start petition against new business

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Members of an East Albany neighborhood said they don’t want a new business built in their area.
The potential owner, Danny Redding, wants to put a surplus car lot on South Mock Road, not far from International Studies Elementary Charter School.
Redding said it would be good for Dougherty County’s economy but members of an East Albany neighborhood said they don’t want the noise and commotion of another industrial business being built here.
A quiet neighborhood on one side. A busy thoroughfare, crowded with 18-wheelers on the other. Now, some worry the noise and traffic will only get worse.
“My neighbors take great pride in their homes and have put a lot of hard work, money and effort into restoring our neighborhood,” said Chris Quinn.
Quinn lives on South Mock Road. He said the East Albany area has become an industrial hub over the years. The neighbors were able to rebuild after the January 2017 storms.
Quinn said they’re now facing a new issue.
“The significant amount of the damage was from the heavy industrial debris that rained down on our homes,” Quinn said.
A new applicant wants to build another business on South Mock Road. It would be a lot to store surplus vehicles that had been repossessed. But Quinn and his neighbors have already started a petition against the business.
“A vote for this will further devalue our homes and open the door for other unsightly businesses,” said Quinn.
Redding is asking Dougherty County commissioners to rezone a lot on South Mock Road. He said he already has one business, Recovery Columbus, Inc. Now he wants to expand in Albany.
“There is a greater economic impact than what I directly provide. It’s the indirect impacts that also help the community,” said Redding.
Redding said it will stimulate business for transport companies, auction houses, car lots and more. He said noise won’t be a problem, either.
“It’s not going to be a constant loading and unloading. It’s more of a drop and go and get back on the road and do their job,” said Redding.
The issue will be brought back before the board of commissioners in two weeks for the final vote.
