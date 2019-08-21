Downtown Albany set to host AMA Chalkfest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Second Annual Albany Museum of Art Chalkfest is set to return to Downtown Albany on October 5, 2019.
Chalkfest consists of chalk art from various artists and attracted almost 3,000 guests to the downtown area in 2018.
Event-goers have the chance to try unlimited craft beer samplings with a VIP ticket for $75. You must be 21 years old or older to purchase one.
General admission tickets that include unlimited craft beer samples and a plastic souvenir glass are $35 but do not include special parking or VIP lounge access.
Proof of age is required.
Ticketholders will receive a green wristband, which will enable the use of the souvenir glass to sample craft beers.
Adults and teens ages 13 and older will need to purchase a red wristband for $5.
Children ages 12 and younger may enter free and do not need a wristband but must be accompanied by an adult.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Beer tents will open at 12 p.m. and close at 5:45 p.m.
“We’ll have lots of kids and family-friendly activities going on,” Mallory Black, chair of the festival committee said. “Our goal is for everyone who comes through those gates to have a terrific time while also supporting an important local and regional resource—the Albany Museum of Art.”
Tickets can be purchased here.
