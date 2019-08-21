Dougherty Co. commissioner works to repair Albany park

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County commissioner wants the C.W. Heath Park to be a place for the community to gather.
Right now, the park has several pieces of broken playground equipment, basketball hoops and missing baseball bases.
Commissioner Clinton Johnson and members of the county's recreation committee created a list of items that need repair.
They hope to start a conversation with Albany city leaders to find a way to repair parks in the area, starting with C.W. Heath Park.
“When people see these type of green spaces, they kind of measure the quality of the neighborhood, the quality of the community. So whenever we can enhance it, whenever we can make it look better, it says a lot. It goes a long way to say, you know, how we feel in government about our citizens,” said Johnson.
Through their intergovernmental agreement, the city runs and pays for recreation and parks.
Johnson said they’re willing to talk about the county owning C.W. Heath Park eventually, instead.
