1 dead in downtown Albany shooting

1 dead in downtown Albany shooting
By Jordan Barela | August 21, 2019 at 1:54 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 1:54 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has died by a gunshot in downtown Albany, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.

The Albany Police Department said the man killed was a black man between 20s and 30s.

There is a suspect in custody.

Police said it was an isolated incident and the people involved knew each other.

Police said the suspect walking into a business in the 100 block of Pine Avenue and shot the victim.

Posted by Marilyn Parker WALB on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

There is a heavy police presence in downtown Albany.

WALB has two reporters at the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.