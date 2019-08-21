1 dead in downtown Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has died by a gunshot in downtown Albany, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.
The Albany Police Department said the man killed was a black man between 20s and 30s.
There is a suspect in custody.
Police said it was an isolated incident and the people involved knew each other.
Police said the suspect walking into a business in the 100 block of Pine Avenue and shot the victim.
There is a heavy police presence in downtown Albany.
WALB has two reporters at the scene.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.