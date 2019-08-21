Crisp Co. deputies get equipment to help save lives

CRISP CO., Ga. (WALB) - With the purchase of fully automated external defibrillators (AEDs), deputies in Crisp County can help treat cardiac arrest patients before EMS arrives.
At no cost to tax payers, 22 deputies with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office will be equipped with AEDs.
Three of the units will go to the Crisp County Government Center and the Crisp County Court House.
“Defibrillation within three minutes of sudden cardiac arrest increases the chance of survival 70 percent. And that’s what we want to do. We want to increase the chance of survival for the citizens in these 292 square miles of Crisp County,” said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.
Deputies have received training on how to properly use the AEDs and they’ll be equipped with the devices immediately.
