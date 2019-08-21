Concerned alumni host forum on HBCU bill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders at Albany State University (ASU) attended the Save Our HBCU event Tuesday, saying there are many reasons why ASU is worth fighting for.
Over 200 current students, alumni and staff from three of Georgia’s historically black colleges and universities met to discuss the future of their schools.
It was part of a series of meetings to stop a proposed state senate bill that would merge Albany State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State universities into one system.
James L. Hill, a former professor at ASU, said there is power in numbers.
“We’re happy to see that not only our students are here but also the community and individuals who represent Fort Valley State, Albany State and Savannah State alumni,” said Hill.
Senator Lester Jackson, who is the author of Senate Bill 278, is set to speak at the next meeting. That will be held September 19, at 6 p.m. at the Union Missionary Baptist Church.
