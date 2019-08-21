Community group works to stop violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Members of a new non-profit want to keep kids away from violence and crime.
SOWEGA Rising works in Albany and 13 other Southwest Georgia counties.
SOWEGA members told county commissioners their focus is to protect kids from crime and gangs, and they said they want to do more than just talk.
Dedrick Thomas spoke to county leaders on behalf of SOWEGA Rising.
In light of the recent gang violence in Albany, he said the group is working to create more recreation centers for kids.
He said they also want to help them stay in school and graduate.
“Now when they put you out of school, and we say we’re done with you, we can’t control you anymore, I know somebody who will. The Crips and the Bloods. They’re waiting on our kids when we turn them away," said Thomas.
The group also focuses on health care in rural areas, historic preservation, economic injustice, and food deserts.
They plan to start a reoccurring event in Albany called the Harlem Street Market.
As of right now, those will be held every Saturday in September.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.