Blazers camp heats up with second preseason scrimmage

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The Valdosta State Blazers are holding their second scrimmage of the preseason.
Hoping they can find the same recipe, that brought them a national title.
Of course, you can never prepare for what’s truly ahead, but the Blazers are doing their best.
With a lot of key starters returning in 2019, the Blazers are using their experience to help with those transfers and freshman.
“We always have a lot of new players coming in so communication is key for us to keep going on and building to where we need too," said junior linebacker Nick Moss. "Especially, trying to get to a championship level, because we are definitely not there yet. Trying to get to a championship level because we have the potential, but trying to get that communication is key.”
“Still a little bit of improvement on the technique part but practice is where you make your mistakes at, so you fix them and be ready for game time,” said junior offensive lineman Adonis Sealey.
The Blazers will hold their meet the Blazers day on Saturday at 8 A.M.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.