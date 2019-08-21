Americus leaders address concerns in town hall meeting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Americus residents want to know about garbage pick up and street paving.
Those were some of the topics from Tuesday night’s town hall meeting.
“When was my street going to get paved, what about the garbage pick up, just basically about the services that we render to the constituents and we did have a lot of questions for the police chief about gang activities, gun control,” said Councilman Daryl Dowdell with District 6 who hosted the meeting.
Councilman Daryl Dowdell says all of these questions were answered during Tuesday night’s town hall meeting.
He says around 30 or 40 people attended.
“The citizens that showed up, they participated in the question and answer. They asked questions and It was facilitated but we got most of their questions answered and the one question we couldn’t answer, we did take their name and we’re doing a one-on-one with them.”
That one question was about a transportation need outside of the city.
He says the turn out was good but he would like to see more people at the next meeting.
Councilman Dowdell says he used local TV, radio stations, newspapers, and social media to get the word out about the town hall.
Even though the city used many efforts to inform people about the meeting, some say they were still uninformed.
We spoke to Americus mother, Judy Ortongrissett, who says she didn’t attend the meeting however knows what she would have brought to their attention.
“If I had a wishlist for Americus it wouldn’t be huge but there would be a couple of things on the top. I think the very top thing would be sidewalks. Its something that when we drive cars around town we don’t necessarily think about,” said Ortongrissett.
Ortongrissett believes more sidewalks should be added closer to Georgia Southwestern State’s campus.
“I didn’t see any advertisements but that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t advertised. I don’t have social media, so I’m not on Facebook or anything and I didn’t see any signs posted. I do get the paper but I don’t always read it in time before an event is happening.”
She believes city leaders are otherwise doing a good job and is happy to live and work in Americus.
Councilman Dowdell hopes to pass out more flyers before the next District 6 town hall meeting.
Dowdell says the next town hall meeting has not been announced.
