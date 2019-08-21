Boys & Girls Club CEO gives insight on gang violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department believes that the recent shootings in Albany are gang-related.
Marvin Laster, CEO for the Albany Boys & Girls Club, says the community needs to sit down with the youth and bring them to the table to hear their voices.
Laster says gangs thrive on young kids who usually come from rough backgrounds because gangs give them a sense of belonging, sense of influence, power, and sense of competence.
He is also calling for pastors, non-profits, for-profits, civic groups, law enforcement, government officials and others in the community to come up with resources for the youth.
“It is going to take more than a theoretical approach to it but really boots on the ground that are willing to bring people together and have some open dialogue. I cannot stress enough how important it is for us as a community, the Albany community to come together," says Laster.
Laster says this was the strategy he used when he worked at the Boys & Girls Club in Chicago and saw success and hopes it will do the same in Albany.
